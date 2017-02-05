NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/04/17 -- A class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland (the "Court") (Civil Action No. 1:17-cv-00132-CCB) on behalf of shareholders of American Realty Capital - Retail Center of America, Inc. ("RCA" or the "Company").

The Complaint alleges that RCA and certain of its officers and directors, in violation of Section 14(a) the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, are soliciting RCA shareholders' approval of a proposed merger with American Finance Trust, Inc. ("AFIN") through a materially false and misleading proxy statement, and in breach of their fiduciary duties. Named as defendants are the Company, RCA's directors, AFIN and AR Global Investments LLC.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiffs' counsel Jeffrey S. Abraham at (212) 279-5050, or via e-mail at info@aftlaw.com or jabraham@aftlaw.com or Lynda J. Grant at 212-292-4441 or lgrant@grantfirm.com. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through the counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

The plaintiffs are represented by Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP and TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC, which have extensive experience in shareholder and securities class action cases.

Contact:



Jeffrey S. Abraham

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP

One Penn Plaza, Suite 2805

New York, NY 10119

Telephone: (212) 279-5050

Email Contact



Lynda J. Grant

TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC

521 Fifth Avenue, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10175

Telephone: (212) 292-4441

Email Contact



