Why Amazon.com is a Retail DisrupterAmazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) got slammed after reporting a shortfall in its fourth-quarter sales and offering a below-consensus first-quarter sales guidance.While the sales concerns are justified, especially given that AMZN stock has risen 58% over the past 52 weeks, I view major share price weakness as an opportunity.AMZN stock trades at 55 times its 2017 earnings per share (EPS) and 22 times its book value, both indicating that major growth is discounted into the share price,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...