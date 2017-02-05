Fresh Del Monte Produce: Caring by Innovating

DUBAI, UAE, February 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

At Fresh Del Monte Produce ("Del Monte"), we strive to be one step ahead. From innovative products, to environmental friendly initiatives and new activities development, we truly care about our clients.



Due to high demand from our clients such as Large corporations, Governmental, Educational and Medical institutions, Del Monte decided to extend its services by launching catering activities in KSA and UAE. This operation requires a team of more than 300 professionals dedicated solely to production and sales as well as a fleet of 50 trucks for distribution and cash-van operations.

Mohammed Abbas, Del Monte's Vice-President in the MENA region, said:"This is a natural evolution from our extensive knowledge and experience built up over years in handling delicate ready to consume fresh products such as fresh cut fruits, salads, vegetables, and freshly squeezed juices. With our facilities and operations spread across the GCC we can take advantage of the proximity to our customers to accommodate and offer a diverse offering on a daily basis."

In the search of environmental friendly alternative energy source, Biodiesel came under the spotlight. Del Monte is now operating more than 45 trucks of its fleet on biodiesel, reducing the carbon dioxide emission by 80 percent. The saving process transforms the used cooking oil from restaurants into biodiesel exclusively for diesel engines.

From the product side, 5 exquisite low calorie meals are now on shelves.

With less than 400 calories, our customers can indulge in a savoury yet healthy experience. Available in fish, chicken and veggie, the recipes were created to satisfy all tastes.

All these latest initiatives are in line with Del Monte's commitment to grow, produce and distribute premium quality products for healthier generations.

Our strategy ahead remains firm on diversifying our product offering but also expanding geographically.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the countries formerly part of the Soviet Union. Fresh Del Monte Produce markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte brand, a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for more than 120 years.

