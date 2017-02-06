Siklu Radios Deliver Gigabit Throughput to an Okinawa Island with No Fiber Infrastructure

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Computer graphics school now gets the high-speed access they need

Siklu radios deliver gigabit throughput to Ikei Island in Okinawa. The link delivers a much needed high-speed link to a computer graphics school, over 1900 meters of open water.

GLBB is one of Japan's top ISPs, with operations in all 47 prefectures. They offer high speed business and residential connectivity over various types of infrastructure. In Okinawa, one of the challenges they face is coping with the lack of fiber infrastructure.

GLBB was approached by N high school, located on the Ikei Island. The school needed more bandwidth for a computer graphics program. As GLBB had an existing client with clear line of sight to the island, they were certain the link would be a simple matter of adding another hop to the network. However, their attempts to get a sub-6GHz link operational over water failed, due to its relative large radio wave length, which suffers from severe reflections of the sea.

GLBB brought in a wireless consultancy, Upside, who advised them to try a Siklu millimeter wave radio which operates over higher frequencies, namely the 70GHz. The Siklu radio was easily set-up and immediately provided gigabit throughput to the island school.

GLBB's network engineering team had just a few hours of training before setting out to do the installation. "Installation was a piece of cake," said Gary Blankenship, Technical Director of GLBB, "Siklu is a real easy system to install, the alignment of the antennas is especially simple". The entire first installation took under 4 hours before the link was fully operational.

Performance on site exceeded GLBB's expectations. They are monitoring throughput and RSSI on the customer side and seeing a consistent 700mbps throughput. Even severe storms passing through the region, such as the recent Typhoon Chaba, haven't impacted the link's performance.

"We're pleased, once again, to bring the high-throughput access urban residents take for granted to more remote, infrastructure-less regions. Millimeter-wave once again provides performance closer to fiber than other wireless alternatives," says Eran Sagi, Siklu Head of Marketing.

