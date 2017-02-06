

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) said that Frederic Cumenal has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The Board of Directors has commenced a search to recruit a successor in which it will be assisted by a leading executive search firm. During this process, Michael J. Kowalski, Chairman of the Board of Directors and previous CEO of Tiffany, will serve as Interim CEO while continuing as Chairman.



The company also affirmed, based on its plans and assumptions detailed in the January 17, 2017 holiday period sales news release, its fiscal year 2016 guidance described in that press release.



The company expects to report its fourth quarter and full 2016 fiscal year results, and also to provide its expectations for the 2017 fiscal year, on March 17 before the market opens.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX