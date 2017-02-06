

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Friday ended the five-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 60 points or 1.8. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,140-point plateau, although the market may bounce higher again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive following solid U.S. employment data, and increase in crude oil prices and an expected rollback in financial regulatory rules. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index surrendered 19.00 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 3,140.17 after trading between 3,136.01 and 3,162.68. The Shenzhen Component Index slipped 0.47 percent to end at 10,004.84.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.93 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.84 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.87 percent, Gemdale tumbled 1.57 percent, PetroChina slipped 0.81 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 1.33 percent, Zijin Mining gave away 0.28 percent, China Shenhua plummeted 1.74 percent and China Unicom was down 0.31 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Friday after being stuck in neutral for the previous few sessions.



The Dow added 186.55 points or 0.9 percent to 20,071.46, while the NASDAQ climbed 30.57 points or 0.5 percent to 5,666.77 and the S&P gained 16.57 points or 0.7 percent to 2,297.42. For the week, the Dow fell 0.1 percent, and the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 both added 0.1 percent.



The strength followed a Labor Department report showing stronger than expected job growth in January but a slowdown in wage growth. The data offers a positive picture for the economy while also allowing the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged.



Traders also reacted to news of President Donald Trump's efforts to roll back financial regulations. Trump signed two executive orders on regulations, including an order calling for a review of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.



Crude oil futures were higher Friday amid mounting tensions between the U.S. and Iran. March U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled 29 cents higher at $53.83 a barrel - up about 1 percent for the week.



Closer to home, China will see January results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin later this morning; in December, their scores were 53.4 and 53.5, respectively.



