

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Monday, tracking the gains on Wall Street Friday following strong U.S. jobs data, an increase in crude oil prices and an expected rollback in financial regulatory rules by U.S. President Donald Trump. Banks are among the leading gainers in the region.



Meanwhile, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Monday that the services sector in China continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, with a PMI score of 53.1. That's down from 53.4 in December, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Australian market is advancing, following the gains on Wall Street on the back of strong U.S. jobs data and U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to roll back financial regulations. Gold miners and banks are among the leading gainers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 19.40 points or 0.35 percent to 5,641.00, off a high of 5,659.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 18.20 points or 0.32 percent to 5,690.70.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is advancing almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is rising almost 2 percent after gold prices edged higher.



The big four banks are also higher. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.8 percent to 1.4 percent.



National Australia Bank reported a 1 percent decline in first-quarter unaudited cash earnings and warned it will continue to face increased funding costs and competition. However, the bank's shares are adding more than 1 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is losing more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.5 percent after iron ore prices fell back toward the $80 mark, while Rio Tinto is adding 0.5 percent.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search is adding 0.3 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is edging up less than 0.1 percent even as crude oil prices rose Friday.



Santos said it raised A$201 million through a special purchase plan for retail shareholders after a surprise A$1.04 billion placement to institutional shareholders in December. The company's shares are lower by 0.5 percent.



Argo Investment's first-half profit fell 8.9 percent, reflecting lower dividend from the companies it invested in. The company's shares are adding 0.2 percent.



Shareholders of U.S. building materials maker Headwaters Inc. have approved a $2.6 billion takeover bid by Boral, with the acquisition expected to be completed by the middle of 2017. Boral's shares are rising more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in December, coming in at A$25.611 billion. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent following the downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in November.



The latest survey from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute revealed that consumer prices in Australia are forecast to have risen 0.6 percent on month in January. That follows the 0.5 percent increase tipped for December.



The total number of job ads in Australia was up 4.0 percent on month in January, the latest survey from ANZ Bank revealed. That follows the downwardly revised 2.2 percent decline in December.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday following a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. wages in January. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7681, up from US$0.7650 on Friday.



The Japanese market rose following the positive cues from Wall Street Friday on the back of strong U.S. jobs data as well as U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to roll back financial regulations.



However, the market has now pared most of its gains and is modestly higher, with a stronger yen weighing on investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 25.43 points or 0.13 percent to 18,943.63, off a high of 19,075.57 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent and Sony is rising almost 2 percent, while Toshiba is down 0.3 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is up 0.3 percent and Honda is adding 3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising almost 4 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui trust Financial is gaining more than 2 percent and Resona Holdings is adding more than 1 percent following news about Trump's efforts to roll back financial regulations.



In the oil space, Inpex is up 0.7 percent and JX Holdings is rising almost 1 percent as crude oil prices rose.



Among the other major gainers, Yahoo Japan is rising almost 15 percent, Nippon Suisan Kaisha is gaining more than 9 percent and Nippon Electric Glass is higher by almost 7 percent.



On the flip side, Yamaha Corp. is losing almost 10 percent, Kikkoman Corp. is down almost 5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is lower by more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will release December data for labor cash earnings today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 112 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are also higher. The markets in New Zealand are closed for the Waitangi Day holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday after a report from the Labor Department showed stronger than expected job growth in January, but a slowdown in the pace of wage growth. Traders also reacted to news of President Donald Trump's efforts to roll back financial regulations.



Trump signed two executive orders on regulations, including an order calling for a review of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.



The Dow jumped 186.55 points or 0.9 percent to 20,071.46, the Nasdaq climbed 30.57 points or 0.5 percent to 5,666.77 and the S&P 500 advanced 16.57 points or 0.7 percent to 2,297.42.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent, the U.K'.s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both advanced by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil futures rose Friday amid mounting tensions between the U.S. and Iran. WTI crude oil for March delivery rose $0.29 to settle at $53.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



