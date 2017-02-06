HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704) (TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been placed highest and furthest in the Leaders quadrant for ability to execute and completeness of vision in Gartner, Inc.'s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP)(1). The company has been named by Gartner as a Leader in enterprise security solutions for endpoints and servers since 2002(1).

"We feel that effective security requires a cross-generational blend of threat defense techniques. In my view, our placement of highest and furthest within the Leaders quadrant recognizes our visionary approach to security," said Kevin Simzer, executive vice president, sales, marketing and business development for Trend Micro. "We believe being positioned as a leader for so many years, demonstrates Trend Micro's unique capability to offer the latest technology while constantly developing the necessary techniques to fight tomorrow's threats. Our ability to protect enterprises throughout every aspect of their organization is what sets us apart."

Trend Micro protects endpoints with XGen™ security, a blend of cross-generational threat defense techniques that intelligently applies the right technology at the right time, resulting in more effective and efficient protection against a full range of threats. Trend Micro is the first to infuse 'high-fidelity' machine learning into its approach -- uniquely analyzing files both before execution and at runtime to block those with malicious intent and using 'noise cancellation' features, such as census checking and whitelisting, to reduce false positives.

"Trend Micro's XGen™ security has advanced our organization's endpoint security tremendously," said Ty Smallwood, infrastructure and security manager for Navicent Health. "We now have one vendor that offers the full breadth of protection with visibility across our business. Their 24/7 customer support has always made Trend Micro available and responsive to our questions around the solutions and general threat intelligence."

Trend Micro also protects server endpoints across the data center and cloud with XGen™ security, delivering optimized protection for workloads deployed on VMware, AWS and Microsoft Azure. Managed through a single connected dashboard with full visibility across physical, virtual and cloud, Trend Micro's hybrid cloud security solution simplifies the deployment and management of security; speeds response to sophisticated attacks and accelerates compliance with key regulations such as PCI, HIPAA and others.

To access the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms report, visit https://resources.trendmicro.com/Gartner-Magic-Quadrant-Endpoints.html. To find out more information about user endpoint security, visit https://www.trendmicro.com/xgen. For more details on hybrid cloud security, visit https://www.trendmicro.com/hybridcloud.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

(1) Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms," by Eric Ouellet, Ian McShane, Avivah Litan; January 30, 2017 (previously Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Antivirus).

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cyber security solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 5,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables users to enjoy their digital lives safely. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.hk.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Claudius Lam

Trend Micro

+ 852 2866 4362 (Office)

+ 852 9022 0876 (Mobile)

Email Contact



