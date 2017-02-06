

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.0464 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0489.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 0.7326, 82.36 and 1.4715 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7309, 82.28 and 1.4735, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.02 against the aussie, 0.74 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen and 1.45 against the euro.



