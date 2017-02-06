HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is set to launch the first-ever wax figure of Korean actor Park Hae-jin this March and the figure will be on display for 3 months only. Park Hae-jin is planned to unveil his figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

Park Hae-jin made his debut in the 2006 weekend drama Famous Chil Princesses. He is a prominent Korean actor who known for acclaimed roles in dramas such as blockbuster series My Love from the Star, Doctor Stranger and, most recently, Cheese in the Trap. The drama gained him nationwide recognition and he was awarded the Best Actor in Korean Cable TV Awards 2016. Park's figure will join other Korean heartthrobs like Suzy Bae, Lee Jong-suk and also Kim Soo-hyunat K-Wave Zone.

During the 7-hour sitting process, Park worked closely with the sculpting team and demonstrated his professionalism. 'I can't believe I'm getting my own figure," commented Park Hae-jin. 'The team took very precise measurements and shot hundreds of photographs from every angle. It was an unforgettable experience and I am looking forward to see the finished figure!"

'The arrival of Park Hae-jin at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will definitely create more memorable experience to our visitors. Guests will soon be able to see Park Hae-jin at our attraction. We are thrilled for him to be joining our K-Wave Zone alongside other red-hot Korean celebrities," said Jenny You, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong's K-wave Zone, the first K-pop themed zone in Madame Tussauds worldwide, is also home to other Korean celebrities including: Suzy Bae, a member in Korean girl group Miss A; Lee Jong-suk, model-turned-actor; Siwon Choi, member of popular pop group Super Junior; Kim Soo-hyun, the lead actor of the immensely popular series My Love from the Star; U-Know Yun-ho and Max Changmin from TVXQ!, often dubbed "Beast Idol"; Nichkhun Horvejkul, singer and rapper from boy band 2PM; and Bae Yong-joon, best known for his role in the drama Winter Sonata.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3106054

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3106057



