U Beer, a New Lager, Launched in Thai Market by Singha Corp.

BANGKOK, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- U Beer, a new lager produced by Singha Corp, the original Thai brewery since 1933, is the latest addition to Thailand's domestic beer market.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464603/U_Beer.jpg

Since December, Thailand's local beerlovers as well as international visitors have been able to enjoy the fresh new taste of U Beer, a new brand adding to the Singha and Leo Beer, the market leading brands already brewed by Singha Corp., a company also known as Boonrawd Brewery.

U Beer, inspired by European lager, offers a smooth taste, brewed for the new generation with its hip modern label design.

U Beer, a lager with alcohol volume of 5.0%, is available at selected venues around the country in two bottle sizes, 620 Ml and 320 Ml.

