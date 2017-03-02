Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-02-06 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During the period 30/01/2017 - 03/02/2017 AS SEB Pank purchased in the name and on behalf of AS PRFoods the shares of AS PRFoods as market transactions as follows:



Date Amount Price per Share (eur) Sum (eur) 30/01/2017 4,106 0.3700 1,519.22 31/01/2017 4,241 0.3720 1,577.65 01/02/2017 4,383 0.3700 1,621.71 02/02/2017 3,590 0.3700 1,328.30 03/02/2017 7,708 0.3752 2,892.04 Total 24,028 0.3720 8,938.92



Accumulated total under the share buyback programme since 01/07/2014:



Amount of shares bought back Average Price per Share (eur) Cost in total (eur) 769,685 0.5198 400,066.33



The own shares buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with the resolutions of the General Meetings of shareholders of AS PRFoods held on 29/05/2014 and 26/05/2016 and the Commission Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee