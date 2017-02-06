AS Pro Kapital Grupp group company AS Tondi Kvartal and Tarrest LT OÜ concluded the contract for reconstruction of historical caserm building Marsi 6 to an apartment building. The cost of the construction works will be close to 2,5 million euros, to which VAT is added.



In the apartment building there will be 45 special design loft-style apartments from 30,5 up to 66,7 square meters, the interior of which is created by designers Tarmo Luisk and Andres Rohtla. The construction works will commence in February and shall have the duration of ca 1 year.



AS Pro Kapital Grupp CEO Paolo Michelozzi: "Marsi 6 loft apartments will be an exciting addition to Kristiine City district which will form as a new integral living environment. The historical scent of the building and unique interior has already by now created a lot of interest."



Additional information about the Kristiine City and Marsi 6 at http://kristiinecity.ee/



