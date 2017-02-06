UST Global and Xperio Labs Partner to Help Internet Service Providers and Multi-Service Operators Transform Into Smart Lifestyle Providers

TRIVANDRUM, India and ALISO VIEJO, California, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

UST Globaland Xperio Labs announced a partnership that will benefit ISPs (Internet Service Providers) and MSOs (Multi-Service Operators by enabling them to transform their business by rapidly acquiring new subscribers, engaging them and monetizing at the fraction of a cost and time to the conventional models.

The partnership offers a unique solution - SPRNGPOD on a Platform as a Service (PaaS) model, thereby reducing the need for service providers to invest in capex and also reducing their Time-to-Market (TTM).

SPRNGPOD is a Smart Life platform that takes consumer acquisition, engagement & monetization "to new heights via its mobile centric revenue generating OTT (Over-the-Top) services for Security, Entertainment, Automation and Communication. It radically reduces the need for any customized hardware to be deployed in consumer homes making it the world's first Gateway Less Smart solution.

UST will bring in IoT and mobility solutions across domains, as well as leverage their systems integration expertise to deliver digital services on a managed services model.

ISPs, MSOs and similar providers have been challenged by reduced revenues from various traditional services like voice, SMS, broadcast video; and the difficulty in acquiring millennials who are comfortable with social commerce (on mobiles or otherwise). This solution will enable the providers to tide over this challenge.

Alexander Varghese, Chief Administrative Officer and Country Head, UST Global "commented, "The partnership further strengthens our service offerings in the M&E and Telecom space. Xperio has a deep understanding of the engineering side of M&E space, and complements the Digital & IT services along with the multi-domain expertise of UST Global. MSOs and ISPs can leverage the solutions that this partnership brings to transform their business, to retain the current customer base as well as acquire new customers at an accelerated pace."

Roshan Dsouza, President - Xperio Labs, said, "We are excited about this partnership with UST Global, it helpsSPRNGPOD get a "global reach along "with a support infrastructure that can give" service providers the confidence to launch new OTT services and" scale their business rapidly."

About UST Global :

UST Global is a leading digital technology services company that provides powerful solutions for Global 1000 companies. UST Global's mission is to lead companies through critical digital transformations to drive higher business value. UST Global specializes in six next-generation digital services - design, cyber security, mobile, social, analytics and cloud. Powered by the mantra 'fewer clients, more attention', UST Global strives for excellence in providing their clients high-quality services and a commitment to long-term success. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, UST Global has over 17,000 associates; operating in 25 countries across four continents.

For more information, please visit http://www.ust-global.com

About Xperio Labs :

Xperio Labs is an emerging markets focused devicesand services company incorporated in Hong Kong with offices/people across Atlanta, Bangalore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Surrey (U.K) & Shanghai.

Xperio Labs is set up by former Cisco and Scientific Atlanta business and engineering leaders who believe that customers no longer buy products but buy solutions and experiences.

The industrial design, user interface along with the software design and architecture of our products reflect our understanding that technology is only as good as it is useful to the people using it.

Our devices and services are built not just keeping a consumer but also the service provider in mind. Our commitment to innovation, combined with our ability to offer full end-to-end products & solutions along with responsive customization helps us reduce a service provider's TCO - Total Cost of Ownership and TTM - Time-to-Market

For more information, please visit http://www.xperiolabs.com

