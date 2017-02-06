Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for January 2017.

The January 2017 average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €6,458 million down -25.6% compared to January 2016 and down -10.8% from the previous month. The average daily transaction value on ETFs was €447 million, down by -44.8% compared to January 2016, which was particularly active, and down -25.7% from the previous month. Our ETF offering continued its expansion with 805 listings at the end of January compared to 790 at the end of 2016. Furthermore, Euronext welcomed Vontobel, a new Warrants Certificates issuer, on its Amsterdam and Paris markets. The Swiss private bank listed nearly 1,200 new structured products in January 2017.

The average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 199,736 contracts in January 2017, down -25.9% compared to January 2016 and down -2.6% from the previous month. The average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 200,583 contracts in January 2017, down -18.3% compared to January 2016, and down -13.5% from the previous month.

In January 2017, the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 45,104 contracts, down -25.3% compared to January 2016 and up +16.4% from the previous month.

On a year-to-date basis, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 445,767 contracts (-22.6% compared to end of January 2016), with open interest up to 13,175,713 contracts (+2.2% compared to end of January 2016).

In January 2017, Euronext had one new listing following the merger of Technip with FMC Technologies to create TechnipFMC, a world leader in turnkey projects engineering and construction for the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors. In addition, €3.6 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds, and €3.4 billion of follow-on equity. It is also worth noting that Euronext welcomed a significant amount of financial bonds, of which €5.5 billion worth of bonds issued by ABN Amro in January 2017.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity Jan-17 Dec-16 Jan-16 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 22 21 20 22 20 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Jan-17 Dec-16 Change %

MOM Jan-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 35 824 108 34 905 436 2,6% 44 212 640 -19,0% 35 824 108 44 212 640 -19,0% ADV Cash Market 1 1 628 369 1 662 164 -2,0% 2 210 632 -26,3% 1 628 369 2 210 632 -26,3% TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted) Eur million Jan-17 Dec-16 Change %

MOM Jan-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 142 068,1 152 024,7 -6,5% 173 644,5 -18,2% 142 068,1 173 644,5 -18,2% ADV Cash Market 1 6 457,6 7 239,3 -10,8% 8 682,2 -25,6% 6 457,6 8 682,2 -25,6% LISTINGS Number of Issuers Jan-17 Dec-16 Change %

MOM Jan-16 Change %

YOY December 2016 Change EURONEXT 2 1 290 1 297 -0,5% 1 317 -2,1% 1297 -0,5% SMEs 742 755 -1,7% 774 -4,1% 755 -1,7% EURONEXT (Euronext, Alternext) CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Jan-17 Dec-16 Change %

MOM Jan-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 2 1 4 1 1 1 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 0 36 3 0 3 of which Money Raised New Listings 0 36 3 0 3 Follow-ons on Equities 3 437 6 323 -45,6% 1 516 126,8% 3 437 6 323 -45,6% Corporate Bonds 3 3 620 1 578 129,5% 883 309,8% 3 620 883 309,8% Financials Bonds 23 949 8 204 191,9% 12 636 89,5% 23 949 12 636 89,5% Public/SemiPublic Bonds 6 775 1 045 548,2% 1 925 252,0% 6 775 1 925 252,0% Total Money Raised 4 37 782 17 150 120,3% 16 960 122,8% 37 782 21 767 73,6% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Jan-17 Dec-16 Change %

MOM Jan-16 Change %

YOY YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Change YTD Nb New Listings 2 0 4 1 0 1 Money Raised New Listings incl over alloment 0 36 3 0 3 of which Money Raised New Listings 0 36 3 0 3 Follow-ons on Equities 108 512 -79,0% 253 -57,5% 108 253 -57,5% Corporate Bonds 3 0 223 50 0 50 Total Money Raised 4 108 735 -85,4% 303 -64,5% 108 303 -64,5% 1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds 2 Euronext, Alternext and Free Market 3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader

newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017 4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers

European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity Jan-17 Dec-16 Jan-16 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 Nb trading days 22 21 20 22 20 Volume (in lots) Jan-17 Dec-16 Change %

MOM Jan-16 Change YOY Jan 2017 till

Jan 2017 Jan 2016 till

Jan 2016 Change %

YTD Equity 8 807 011 9 178 500 -4,0% 10 301 798 -14,5% 8 807 011 10 301 798 -14,5% of which Atomx 63 479 45 890 63 479 7 750 Index 4 394 181 4 307 695 2,0% 5 391 849 -18,5% 4 394 181 5 391 849 -18,5% of which Atomx 19 100 22 240 19 100 0 Futures 3 472 027 3 365 749 3,2% 4 209 117 -17,5% 3 472 027 4 209 117 -17,5% of which Atomx 19 100 22 240 19 100 0 Options 922 154 941 946 -2,1% 1 182 732 -22,0% 922 154 1 182 732 -22,0% of which Atomx 0 0 0 0 Individual Equity 4 412 830 4 870 805 -9,4% 4 909 949 -10,1% 4 412 830 4 909 949 -10,1% of which Atomx 44 379 23 650 44 379 7 750 Futures 27 434 33 943 -19,2% 10 439 162,8% 27 434 10 439 162,8% of which Atomx 8 000 0 8 000 0 Options 4 385 396 4 836 862 -9,3% 4 899 510 -10,5% 4 385 396 4 899 510 -10,5% of which Atomx 36 379 23 650 36 379 7 750 Commodity 992 277 813 866 21,9% 1 208 165 -17,9% 992 277 1 208 165 -17,9% Futures 928 858 761 680 21,9% 1 045 607 -11,2% 928 858 1 045 607 -11,2% Options 63 419 52 186 21,5% 162 558 -61,0% 63 419 162 558 -61,0% Other 7 587 7 727 -1,8% 4 907 54,6% 7 587 4 907 54,6% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 7 587 7 727 -1,8% 4 907 54,6% 7 587 4 907 54,6% Total Futures 4 428 319 4 161 372 6,4% 5 265 163 -15,9% 4 428 319 5 265 163 -15,9% Total Options 5 378 556 5 838 721 -7,9% 6 249 707 -13,9% 5 378 556 6 249 707 -13,9% Total Euronext 9 806 875 10 000 093 -1,9% 11 514 870 -14,8% 9 806 875 11 514 870 -14,8%

ADV (in lots) Jan-17 Dec-16 Change %

MOM Jan-16 Change %

YOY Jan 2017 till

Jan 2017 Jan 2016 till

Jan 2016 Change %

YTD Equity 400 319 437 071 -8,4% 515 090 -22,3% 400 319 515 090 -22,3% of which Atomix 2 885 2 185 2 885 Index 199 736 205 128 -2,6% 269 592 -25,9% 199 736 269 592 -25,9% of which Atomx 868 1 059 868 Futures 157 819 160 274 -1,5% 210 456 -25,0% 157 819 210 456 -25,0% of which Atomx 868 1 059 868 Options 41 916 44 855 -6,6% 59 137 -29,1% 41 916 59 137 -29,1% of which Atomx 0 0 0 Individual Equity 200 583 231 943 -13,5% 245 497 -18,3% 200 583 245 497 -18,3% of which Atomx 2 017 1 126 2 017 Futures 1 247 1 616 -22,9% 522 138,9% 1 247 522 138,9% of which Atomx 364 0 364 Options 199 336 230 327 -13,5% 244 976 -18,6% 199 336 244 976 -18,6% of which Atomx 1 654 1 126 1 654 Commodity 45 104 38 756 16,4% 60 408 -25,3% 45 104 60 408 -25,3% Futures 42 221 36 270 16,4% 52 280 -19,2% 42 221 52 280 -19,2% Options 2 883 2 485 16,0% 8 128 -64,5% 2 883 8 128 -64,5% Other 345 368 -6,3% 245 40,6% 345 245 40,6% Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 345 368 -6,3% 245 40,6% 345 245 40,6% Total Futures 201 287 198 161 1,6% 263 258 -23,5% 201 287 263 258 -23,5% Total Options 244 480 278 034 -12,1% 312 485 -21,8% 244 480 312 485 -21,8% Total Euronext 445 767 476 195 -6,4% 575 744 -22,6% 445 767 575 744 -22,6%

Open Interest Jan-17 Dec-16 Change %

MOM Jan-16 Change YOY Equity 12 572 787 10 941 086 14,9% 12 066 215 4% Index 1 053 344 925 283 13,8% 831 078 26,7% Futures 527 270 479 559 9,9% 400 166 31,8% Options 526 074 445 724 18,0% 430 912 22,1% Individual Equity 11 519 443 10 015 803 15,0% 11 235 137 2,5% Futures 13 334 6 463 106,3% 81 178 -83,6% Options 11 506 109 10 009 340 15,0% 11 153 959 3,2% Commodity 598 421 567 136 5,5% 818 817 -26,9% Futures 391 527 374 948 4,4% 411 437 -4,8% Options 206 894 192 188 7,7% 407 380 -49,2% Other 4 505 4 253 5,9% 4 126 9,2% Futures 0 0 0 Options 4 505 4 253 5,9% 4 126 9,2% Total Futures 932 131 860 970 8,3% 892 781 4,4% Total Options 12 243 582 10 651 505 14,9% 11 996 377 2,1% Total Euronext 13 175 713 11 512 475 14,4% 12 889 158 2,2%

