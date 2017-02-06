STOCKHOLM, Feb 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of Directors of Nordea Bank AB (publ) summons shareholders to the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 16 March 2017 at 13.00 CET at City Conference Centre, Folkets Hus, Barnhusgatan 12-14, Stockholm, according to the attached notice.

The notice is published in the Swedish official gazette and at nordea.com.

An announcement that notice has been given will be published in Dagens Nyheter and Svenska Dagladet on 9February 2017.

For further information:

Rodney Alfvén,

Head of Investor Relations,

Tel: +46-72-235-05-15

Claes Eliasson,

Acting Head of Group External Communications,

Tel: +46-72-141-67-12

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordea/r/welcome-to-nordea-s-annual-general-meeting-on-16-march-2017,c2180793

The following files are available for download: