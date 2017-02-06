Folgendes Instrument wird heute Ex Zinszahlung gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.



The following instrument will be traded ex interest payment today. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed today.



ISIN Name

DE000DXA0MG8 2,816"DEX.KOMM.DEU.OP.1337 VAR