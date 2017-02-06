Launches Premium Bowflex Max Trainer® Model and Previews New Schwinn®, Nautilus®, and Modern Movement® Products

February 6, 2017: Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), a leader in innovative home fitness equipment, today announced availability of the Bowflex Max Trainer® M7 in several countries across Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America. The company is also previewing several new products that will be introduced internationally later in the year, including: Nautilus® 628 Performance Series, Schwinn® 30 and 70 Series and a line of balance, agility and core strength products from its new Modern Movement® brand.

"Over the last year, we've seen increasing demand for our Nautilus, Inc. brands. We've partnered with distributors on a country-by-country basis and provided them with the products, training and support to be successful in their local markets," said Jeff Collins, Nautilus, Inc. Vice President, General Manager Retail. "Given strong interest from our global partners, along with the success we have experienced with our current offerings internationally, we are confident these new products will be well-received by consumers around the world."

"Nautilus, Inc.'s brand portfolio and products are unique and very consumer-insight driven; they have been highly sought after and regarded by our customers," said Paul Dzialak, Head of Procurement and Product Development at Fitness Superstore. "We expect positive response from our customers as we expand our offerings with these innovative, new products."

The Nautilus, Inc. products will also be previewed and demonstrated during ISPO Munich, one of the largest sporting goods expositions in the world in Hall B4, booth 326.

Bowflex Max Trainer M7

Designed to meet an overwhelming response to Nautilus, Inc.'s popular Bowflex Max Trainer product line, this premium machine combines the movements of an elliptical and stair stepper with all-new performance-targeted programming to create a one-of-a-kind cardio workout.

Key features of the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 include:

Low-Impact, High Burn: The Bowflex Max Trainer machine's low-impact, high-performance motion maximizes each workout by burning up to 2.5 times the calories of a traditional cardio machine.

The Bowflex Max Trainer machine's low-impact, high-performance motion maximizes each workout by burning up to 2.5 times the calories of a traditional cardio machine. Fast and Effective: The 14-minute interval workout uses the latest science to make every minute count, delivering a workout that engages up to 80 percent more upper-body muscle, resulting in a full-body workout that doesn't require spending hours at the gym.

The 14-minute interval workout uses the latest science to make every minute count, delivering a workout that engages up to 80 percent more upper-body muscle, resulting in a full-body workout that doesn't require spending hours at the gym. Enhanced Features, Innovative Workouts: Users can set, track, and monitor progress with the free Max Trainer app, available for both iOS and Android. Equipped with enhanced Bluetooth® connectivity, it is easier than ever to sync workout results with a mobile device and other popular apps, such as Apple Health, Google Fit, MyFitnessPal and UA Record.

Users can set, track, and monitor progress with the free Max Trainer app, available for both iOS and Android. Equipped with enhanced Bluetooth® connectivity, it is easier than ever to sync workout results with a mobile device and other popular apps, such as Apple Health, Google Fit, MyFitnessPal and UA Record. Built-in Total Body Trainer: Supported by the Smart Max™ feature, the machine learns and adapts to each user's fitness level and goals over time, setting new targets to coach them with performance-targeted programming.

Supported by the Smart Max™ feature, the machine learns and adapts to each user's fitness level and goals over time, setting new targets to coach them with performance-targeted programming. Get Motivated: Comes equipped with 11 pre-programmed workouts and 20 levels of computer-controlled resistance, plus new interval and performance training modes. In addition, customize any session with the "add time" feature to extend workouts with the push of a button.

Comes equipped with 11 pre-programmed workouts and 20 levels of computer-controlled resistance, plus new interval and performance training modes. In addition, customize any session with the "add time" feature to extend workouts with the push of a button. Upgraded Design: Featuring an enhanced dual mode LCD display, sculpted dipped handlebars, and stainless steel, performance-grade racing pedals to support even the most intense workouts.

The Bowflex Max Trainer M7 is available now for purchase. Current distribution partners for the Bowflex Max Trainer product line include: Brand Developers in Australia; Trisport in Austria, Germany and Switzerland; NRG Fitness B.G. in Benelux; Garlando S.p.A. for Italy; Fitness Superstore for the U.K.; Mylna for Norway, Sweden and Finland; Acme Fitness for India; Chris Sports for the Philippines; TV Direct for Thailand; Unicomer for Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Belize, Guam; and Elite Fitness for New Zealand.

Nautilus 628 Performance Series

Combining top-of-the-line technology and durability to withstand even the most serious competitor, the new Nautilus 628 Performance Series includes a treadmill as well as an elliptical, recumbent bike and upright bike featuring EMS optimized drive trains and watts readouts:

Nautilus® T628 Treadmill: The Nautilus T628 treadmill offers Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with the popular RunSocial app that allows users to run the world without ever leaving their treadmill. With 26 built-in Nautilus Training programs, the T628 features an exclusive Rebound™ Deck cushioning system that not only softens landing at the front of the deck, it also propels kick-off at the back of the stride to minimize impact while energizing the workout. With a powerful, but quiet 3.5 CHP motor and easy folding SoftDrop™ capabilities, the Nautilus T628 Treadmill offers users a performance-driven, at-home workout solution. The Nautilus T628 Treadmill also helps users meet their training goals and measure fitness improvements with the Pacer, Compare and Fitness Score functions built in to push runners to their fullest potential.

The Nautilus T628 treadmill offers Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with the popular RunSocial app that allows users to run the world without ever leaving their treadmill. With 26 built-in Nautilus Training programs, the T628 features an exclusive Rebound™ Deck cushioning system that not only softens landing at the front of the deck, it also propels kick-off at the back of the stride to minimize impact while energizing the workout. With a powerful, but quiet 3.5 CHP motor and easy folding SoftDrop™ capabilities, the Nautilus T628 Treadmill offers users a performance-driven, at-home workout solution. The Nautilus T628 Treadmill also helps users meet their training goals and measure fitness improvements with the Pacer, Compare and Fitness Score functions built in to push runners to their fullest potential. Nautilus® E628 Elliptical: The Nautilus E628 elliptical features an exclusive Suspension Adjust™ performance cushioning system, which tailors the angle of the footplate at zero or 10 degrees with three options to engage muscle variation while offering cushioning to minimize fatigue to push the user to go longer. Dual slide rails effectively distribute the load of each stride to ensure a smooth, natural motion. The E628 Elliptical offers 29 built-in Nautilus Training programs and is designed with adjustable, multi-position handlebars that feature integrated incline and resistance buttons to easily ramp workouts up or down. This unit is also RunSocial compatible.

The Nautilus E628 elliptical features an exclusive Suspension Adjust™ performance cushioning system, which tailors the angle of the footplate at zero or 10 degrees with three options to engage muscle variation while offering cushioning to minimize fatigue to push the user to go longer. Dual slide rails effectively distribute the load of each stride to ensure a smooth, natural motion. The E628 Elliptical offers 29 built-in Nautilus Training programs and is designed with adjustable, multi-position handlebars that feature integrated incline and resistance buttons to easily ramp workouts up or down. This unit is also RunSocial compatible. Nautilus® U628 Upright Bike: The Nautilus U628 upright bike offers 29 built-in Nautilus Training programs and a low-impact cardio solution in a compact design, making it ideal for at-home workouts. With an adjustable SightLine™ console, multi-position handlebars and a fully-adjustable Nautilus Gel™ seat, this bike allows users to personalize their machine for optimal comfort during cycling sessions.

The Nautilus U628 upright bike offers 29 built-in Nautilus Training programs and a low-impact cardio solution in a compact design, making it ideal for at-home workouts. With an adjustable SightLine™ console, multi-position handlebars and a fully-adjustable Nautilus Gel™ seat, this bike allows users to personalize their machine for optimal comfort during cycling sessions. Nautilus® R628 Recumbent Bike: The Nautilus R628 recumbent bike features 29 built-in Nautilus Training programs, an adjustable SightLine™ console, convenient walk through frame and a 30-pound effective flywheel system engineered for a smooth performance and challenging resistance. In addition, the dynamic recline Nautilus Gel™ seat allows users infinite adjustability for back support while cushioning the glutes for a comfortable, low-impact workout.

The Nautilus Performance Series will be available for purchase internationally in September 2017. Current partners for the Nautilus Performance Series include: Spofact GmbH in Austria and Germany; Garlando S.p.A for Italy; NRG Fitness B.G. for Benelux; Trisport for Switzerland; Fitness Superstore for the U.K.; Acme Fitness for India; and Elite Fitness for New Zealand.

Schwinn 30 and 70 Series

Schwinn is known for its groundbreaking and affordable cardio solutions and the new 30 and 70 Series provide a range of price point options for consumers.

The 70 Series is the top-of-the line Schwinn cardio offering, and includes a treadmill, elliptical and recumbent bike. Most notably, the 70 Series features the addition of Bluetooth® connectivity, with enhanced resolution for measurement of speed and compatibility with virtual reality games. Key features of the 70 Series include:

Schwinn 570T Treadmill: The new Schwinn 570T treadmill features a SoftDrop™ deck folding system to easily move or store the treadmill and a six-cell SofTrak™ deck cushioning system to reduce joint stress.

The new Schwinn 570T treadmill features a SoftDrop™ deck folding system to easily move or store the treadmill and a six-cell SofTrak™ deck cushioning system to reduce joint stress. Schwinn 570E Elliptical: The Schwinn 570E elliptical has ergonomically positioned handlebars that provide the option to engage your upper body with the moving handlebars, or lower the intensity by using the fixed handlebars.

The Schwinn 570E elliptical has ergonomically positioned handlebars that provide the option to engage your upper body with the moving handlebars, or lower the intensity by using the fixed handlebars. Schwinn 570R Recumbent Bike: The new Schwinn 570R recumbent bike features an upgraded seat and pedals, and ergonomically positioned padded handlebars with integrated heart rate sensors.

The new Schwinn 570R recumbent bike features an upgraded seat and pedals, and ergonomically positioned padded handlebars with integrated heart rate sensors. Schwinn 570U Upright Bike: Now featuring Bluetooth connectivity, an upgraded seat and pedals as well as a streamlined console, the Schwinn 570U upright bike blends intuitive design with user-friendly technology to make your cardio workout smarter, smoother and more enjoyable.

In addition, the entire Schwinn cardio line has been updated with a 10 percent smaller, more streamlined console and refreshed graphics.

The Schwinn 30and 70 Series will be available for purchase in August 2017 in Australia, Austria, Germany, India, Switzerland, U.K. and New Zealand.

Modern Movement

The groundbreaking Modern Movement product line not only strengthens the core, but also lets users turn their workouts into a live gaming experience, measure improvement in balance and agility, or utilize a digital trainer with the revolutionary M-Trac™ app. Balance and instability training both contribute to amping up workouts to reach a higher level of achievement for exercisers of all levels, from elite athletes to fitness newcomers. The Modern Movement Product Line includes the new M-Pad™ Balance Trainer, Edge-Board™ Extension Trainer and M-Straps™ Bodyweight Trainer.

M-Pad Balance Trainer: Instead of only moving from front-to-back or side-to-side, the M-Pad balance trainer uses a wider range of motion to better replicate real life movements. This combination of instability and motion provides a better method for improving balance while actively engaging and strengthening core muscles. The M-Pad balance trainer is designed for beginner and intermediate training and comes complete with adjustable footpads, allowing users to customize their workouts. The M-Pad balance trainer has a low two-inch step-on height, enabling even those who have never used a balance trainer to build confidence quickly. The three, attachable rubber base pads increase the level of difficulty with each additional pad, allowing the M-Pad balance trainer to progress with users as their balance skills improve. The M-Pad balance trainer integrates with the M-Trac app, which leverages the sensors in a smartphone to measure balance ability and track improvement. Trainers, coaches and physical therapists will find the app helpful in measuring their clients' progress.

Instead of only moving from front-to-back or side-to-side, the M-Pad balance trainer uses a wider range of motion to better replicate real life movements. This combination of instability and motion provides a better method for improving balance while actively engaging and strengthening core muscles. The M-Pad balance trainer is designed for beginner and intermediate training and comes complete with adjustable footpads, allowing users to customize their workouts. The M-Pad balance trainer has a low two-inch step-on height, enabling even those who have never used a balance trainer to build confidence quickly. The three, attachable rubber base pads increase the level of difficulty with each additional pad, allowing the M-Pad balance trainer to progress with users as their balance skills improve. The M-Pad balance trainer integrates with the M-Trac app, which leverages the sensors in a smartphone to measure balance ability and track improvement. Trainers, coaches and physical therapists will find the app helpful in measuring their clients' progress. Edge-Board Extension Trainer: The Edge-Board extension trainer is far more than just a tool to build rock solid abs, as the user can place either their hands or feet on the deck to initiate exercises. The Edge-Board extension trainer features a low deck height for more natural lunge movements and can integrate arcing turns into various movements to engage a broader range of muscles. The rocking deck creates instability, which boosts the challenge to core and stabilizing muscles. The braking feature helps beginners start with shorter movements, gradually increasing the length and difficulty of movement as they gain strength and confidence. Integrated into the deck are two, rubber foot pads, making it easy for the user to quickly position their feet for exercises such as Atomic Push-ups. The Edge-Board extension trainer integrates with the M-Trac app, which serves as a digital trainer. The app allows users to format their workout by selecting the difficulty, length of workout, and the parts of the body they want to focus on; it will then guide them through a customized video workout. The M-Trac app also tracks workout history by recording the number of reps, and range of motion for reference during future workouts.

The Edge-Board extension trainer is far more than just a tool to build rock solid abs, as the user can place either their hands or feet on the deck to initiate exercises. The Edge-Board extension trainer features a low deck height for more natural lunge movements and can integrate arcing turns into various movements to engage a broader range of muscles. The rocking deck creates instability, which boosts the challenge to core and stabilizing muscles. The braking feature helps beginners start with shorter movements, gradually increasing the length and difficulty of movement as they gain strength and confidence. Integrated into the deck are two, rubber foot pads, making it easy for the user to quickly position their feet for exercises such as Atomic Push-ups. The Edge-Board extension trainer integrates with the M-Trac app, which serves as a digital trainer. The app allows users to format their workout by selecting the difficulty, length of workout, and the parts of the body they want to focus on; it will then guide them through a customized video workout. The M-Trac app also tracks workout history by recording the number of reps, and range of motion for reference during future workouts. M-Straps Bodyweight Trainer: The M-Straps bodyweight trainer uses gravity and the user's body weight to build strength for a full-body workout. Its patent-pending features improve ease of use, and ease of adjustment over other bodyweight trainers. Printed numbers on the straps make it easy to quickly adjust and ensures the two handles are both set at the same height. Positioning the length adjustment buckle above head height keeps the numbered adjustments easy to see, as well as allowing for faster adjustments between exercises. The buckles have been moved away from pressure points on the arm for improved ergonomics. The "split" system has each handle strap attaching separately to a bar or door frame, allowing the user to adjust the width of the anchor points. This allows for a broader range of motion and can engage different muscle groups, making workouts more or less challenging, depending on the user. The anchor buckle located at the end provides a second point for length adjustment, so that the system can support up to a ten-foot ceiling, a door frame, and all ranges of user heights.

The Modern Movement product line will be available for purchase in the third quarter of 2017 in Australia, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, U.K. and New Zealand.

About Nautilus, Inc. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is a global fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit and healthy life. With a brand portfolio including Bowflex®, Modern Movement®, Nautilus®, Schwinn® and Universal®, Nautilus, Inc. develops innovative products to support healthy living through Direct and Retail channels.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170205005004/en/

Contacts:

For Nautilus, Inc.

Media Contacts:

Erin Griffin

+1-360-859-5863

egriffin@nautilus.com

or

U.S. Contact

Kali Myrick

+1-503-580-4645

kmyrick@hoffman.com

or

Europe Contact

Thorsten Papkalla

+49 (0)30 202 379 22

nautilus-europe@hoffman.com

or

Australia and New Zealand Contact

Luke Frost

+61 407 271 064

luke.frost@prdeadlines.com.au