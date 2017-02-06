HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (AIM: HCM) (NASDAQ: HCM)

London: Monday, February 6, 2017: Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (AIM: HCM) (NASDAQ: HCM) will be announcing its final results for the year ended December 31, 2016 on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 7:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

An analyst presentation will be held at 9:00 am GMT (5:00 pm Hong Kong Time) on the same day at Citigate Dewe Rogerson, 3 London Wall Buildings, London, EC2M 5SY, UK, which will be webcast via the company website at www.chi-med.com/investors/event-information/. The presentation will be available to download before the analyst presentation begins.

For North America based analysts and investors, Chi-Med will also host a conference call with Q&A at 9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (1:00 pm GMT).

Details of the analyst presentation and conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after each event.

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.

Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.

