JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- Further to the announcement of Randgold Resources' (NASDAQ: GOLD) (LSE: RRS) fourth quarter and year end results for the period ended 31 December 2016 which included a recommendation from the board of directors that an annual dividend of $1.00 per share be paid subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting on Tuesday 2 May 2017, Randgold Resources confirms the following:

If approved by the Company's shareholders, the dividend will be payable on Friday 26 May 2017. The record date for payment of the dividend will be Friday 17 March 2017. The ex-dividend date will be Thursday 16 March 2017. The directors have decided not to offer the scrip dividend alternative in respect of the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Shareholders who have elected to receive sterling dividends can mandate payments directly to their UK bank or building society by visiting the Investor Centre website at www.investorcentre.co.uk/je or by completing the divided mandate form which is available on Randgold Resources' website at www.randgoldresources.com and posting it back to the registrars with the instructions set out in the form.

The last date for shareholder currency elections and dividend mandates to be received by the Company will be Thursday 27 April 2017.

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive

Dr Mark Bristow

+44 788 071 1386

+44 779 775 2288



Financial Director

Graham Shuttleworth

+44 779 771 1338

+44 1534 735 333



Investor & Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

randgold@dpapr.com



Website: www.randgoldresources.com



