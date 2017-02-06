New Technologic G+ ski jacket selected as Gold Winner at ISPO Munich

Directa Plus plc (AIM:DCTA) ("Directa Plus" or the "Company"), a producer and supplier of graphene-based products for use in consumer and industrial markets, is pleased to announce that Colmar, the high-end sportswear company, has launched a new collection of ski jackets containing the Company's graphene-based products. Unveiled at ISPO Munich, the new Technologic G+ ski jacket has also been selected as a Gold Winner in the 'Ski' category at the event. This is the second Colmar collection to contain Graphene Plus (G+) and follows the ski-suit of the first capsule collection which is commercially available online and in selected stores being worn by the French national ski team for multiple successful tournaments.

Colmar's new Technologic G+ ski jacket, which is padded with wadding enhanced by Directa Plus' graphene-based products, has been selected as a Gold Winner at ISPO Munich

The new collection consists of three ski jackets that have been designed by enhancing some of Colmar's most successful ski jacket styles, reflecting Colmar's established fashion heritage, with the inclusion of the Company's G+ graphene technology. Directa Plus' ability to supply tailor-made graphene-based products has enabled the incorporation of G+ with different textiles in each jacket based on the requirement of the particular garment:

the Technologic G+ jacket, based on the classic 1990s design, is padded with wadding printed with G+;

the Bormio G+ jacket, based on a design originally created for the 1985 Ski World Cup in Bormio, has an outer shell made with a membrane containing G+; and

the Guaina Zeno G+ jacket, based on a design created for the Italian ski champion Zeno Colò in the 1950s, has a G+ lining.

The key benefit of incorporating G+ is that it enables the fabric to act as a filter between the body and the external environment, thereby ensuring the ideal temperature for the wearer. Due to the thermal conductive properties of graphene, the warmth produced by the human body is preserved and distributed evenly in cold climates, yet dispersed in warm climates, and allows an even body temperature during physical activity. Fabrics treated with Graphene Plus are also electrostatic and bacteriostatic. If placed on the outside of the garment, such as with the ski suit worn by the French national ski team, G+ reduces the friction with air and water to enable top sporting performance. In addition, Directa Plus' production process is chemical-free and its graphene-based products have been independently certified as non-toxic and non-cytotoxic.

In recognition of these strengths, the Technologic G+ jacket was selected as a Gold Winner in the 'Ski' category at ISPO Munich, an international multi-segment exhibition for sports businesses, which, each year, honours exceptional sporting goods. A jury consisting of independent sports business professionals evaluates several hundred entries also from non-exhibitors following clearly defined criteria.

Giulio Cesareo, Chief Executive Officer of Directa Plus, said:

"Following the sporting and commercial success of the first Colmar collection enhanced by our Graphene Plus, the launch of this new range of ski jackets validates the strengths of our solutions and our ability to work with our customers to ensure that the incorporation of our graphene-based products enables them to improve and differentiate their end products.

"We are delighted to be deepening our relationship with Colmar, who are pioneers in the field of sportswear, and we are thrilled that the Technologic G+ jacket has already been honoured having been selected as a Gold Winner at ISPO Munich: we congratulate Colmar on receiving this industry recognition. With our innovative, tailor-made solutions that have been independently certified as safe for human health and the environment, we look forward to continuing to expand our offering in the world of sportswear, and the textile industry as a whole, and significantly improving clothing performance for the benefit of athletes, professionals and sports enthusiasts."

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus is one of the largest producers and suppliers of graphene-based products for use in consumer and industrial markets worldwide. By incorporating Directa Plus' unique graphene blends, identified by the G+ brand, its customers can enhance the performance of their end products without significantly increasing their cost. Directa Plus graphene-based products are natural, chemical-free, sustainably produced and tailored to specific customer requirements for commercial applications such as smart textiles, tyres, composite materials and environmental solutions.

Established in 2005, the Company has a patented technology process and a scalable and exportable manufacturing model. It produces graphene-based products at its own factory in Lomazzo, Italy, and can set up additional production at customer locations to reduce transport costs, waste and time-to-utilisation. Directa Plus partners with customers to enable them to offer the high-performance benefits of graphene in their own products.

