POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - MOU with Peel Environmental

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse", or the "Company")

MOU with Peel Environmental

PowerHouse is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Peel Environmental Ltd ("Peel Environmental") and its subsidiary This is Protos LLP ('Protos') to work together to pursue the development, construction and operation of an energy from waste plant at Peel Environmental's Protos facility near Chester, UK. This MOU was brokered by Waste2Tricity Ltd ("Waste2Tricity") in conjunction with the joint development agreement between PowerHouse and Waste2Tricity announced on 18 January 2017.

The MOU, covering a collaboration period until 1 May 2018, sets out the basis on which PowerHouse and Peel Environmental will work together. The joint project envisages the construction of PowerHouse's first commercial enterprise, utilising the Company's G3-UHt system, at the Protos site together with a proposed plan for the delivery of five energy from waste plants. There is no certainty that the MOU will proceed to definitive agreements between the parties.

Commenting Keith Allaun, Executive Chairman of PowerHouse, said: "Peel Environmental is a national leader in helping create solutions to the UK's waste challenges. With multiple waste management sites located across the UK, Peel has the experience to see projects from green-field through to completion. Their vision for Protos; creating a robust energy-from-waste and alternative energy ecosystem in a single, large, and fully integrated facility makes them an ideal partner for a company like ours.

Commenting Myles Kitcher, Managing Director of Peel Environmental, said: "Peel Environmental is extremely enthusiastic about supporting PowerHouse and adding it to the growing energy park at our Protos facility.

Notes to Editors

About PowerHouse

PowerHouse is the holding company of the G3-UHt System Ultra High Temperature Gasification waste to energy systems.

The Company is focussed on technologies to enable energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would otherwise be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels such as biomass, tyres, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, high-quality hydrogen, or potentially reformed into liquid fuels for transportation. These waste to energy systemsaim to provide the "best solution" to the on-site energy market.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

About Protos

Protos is being developed by Peel Environmental, a subsidiary of the Peel Group, one of Britain's leading infrastructure, transport and real estate companies.

At the core of Protos is the 51ha (126 acre) development site, which has outline and detailed planning consent for industrial uses including an Energy from Waste facility, a biomass facility and environmental technologies including resource recovery. This also encompasses B1, B2 and B8 uses.

Creating a cluster of complementary businesses at Protos can provide increased access to energy; skills; support and resources; and a co-located supply chain.

Peel see Protos being transformational for the region's employment market, with the ability to create some 3,000 jobs. They are bringing forward Protos in collaboration with the University of Chester, who's neighbouring Thornton Science Park offers direct access to a highly-skilled and futureproof workforce, as well as state-of-the-art facilities.