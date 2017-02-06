sprite-preloader
B.S.D. CROWN LTD - TR-1: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

PR Newswire
London, February 6

For filings with the FCA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		B.S.D. Crown Ltd.
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Zwi Williger
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		8/11/2016
6. Date on which issuer notified:
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		Above 5%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
Ordinary shares5,397,2905,397,29010,995,29010,995,2909.996%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
10,995,2909.996%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:
15. Contact telephone number:

Note: Annex should only be submitted to the FCA not the issuer
Annex: Notification of major interests in sharesxxii
A: Identity of the persons or legal entity subject to the notification obligation
Full name
(including legal form of legal entities)		Zwi Williger
Contact address
(registered office for legal entities)		Hasikma 7 Savyon Israel
Phone number & email972- 544-324924
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name
Contact address
Phone number & email
Other useful information
(e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
C: Additional information
For notes on how to complete form TR-1 please see the FCA website.

