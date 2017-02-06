Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-02-06 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.01.2017 Buyback period VDG1L Vilniaus degtine VLN - 11.04.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.01.2017 Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - 20.02.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2017 Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN - 07.02.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.02.2017 Government LTGCB06023B Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB06023B Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.02.2017 Dividend payment NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.02.2017 Interim report, LHV LHV Group TLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.02.2017 Investors event LHV LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2017 Interim report, SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.02.2017 Interim report, MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.02.2017 Interim report, NCN1T Nordecon TLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2017 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2017 Coupon payment LVGB000019A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG date Latvia --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
