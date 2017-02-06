B.S.D. CROWN LTD - Notification of Major Interest in Shares - Correction

B.S.D Crown Ltd (LSE: BSD)

("Company")

Notification of Major Interest in Shares - Correction

Ramat Gan, Israel, 6 February 2017

The Company refers to the Notification of Major Interest in Shares published earlier today (the "Major Interest Announcement") in respect of direct and indirect holdings in the Company by Mr. Zwi Williger ("ZW").

Following requests for clarification, the Company has been informed by ZW that the Major Interest Announcement is intended to replace disclosure made by ZW to the Company and subsequently announced by the Company on 9 November, 2016. Accordingly, ZW's holdings as of 9 November, 2016 were actually as published in the Major Interest Announcement and not as originally published by the Company on 9 November, 2016 based on ZW's disclosure.

Further information about the Company

For more information about the Company, visit www.bsd-c.com.

Enquiries:

Gregory Gurtovoy, Chairman of the Board: office@bsd-c.com