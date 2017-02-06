

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - As the British businesses face heightened uncertainty, the government must adopt measures supporting business growth and prioritize stability in its budget next month, the Confederation of British Industry said Monday.



The government must focus on enhancing education and skills, which is key to improving people's life chances, to bolster the UK's productivity over the long term, the CBI, representing 190,000 businesses that together employ around a third of the UK's private sector workforce, said in a budget submission.



The industry lobby called for action in three areas - supporting firms in a more challenging and uncertain economic environment, improving the attractiveness of the UK as a place to do business, and focusing on education and skills to boost regional growth and productivity.



'Against an uncertain and increasingly inflationary economic environment, many businesses - particularly retailers and manufacturers - are facing a growing burden of operational costs,' CBI Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn said in a letter to Chancellor Philip Hammond.



'The cumulative effect of these pressures risks hampering firms' ability to deliver jobs and growth and raise productivity.'



Fairbairn urged the government to be alive to the challenges facing firms and to take action as necessary to alleviate such pressures.



The CBI expects economic growth to slow to around 1.5 percent this year.



'While the economy has proved resilient, inflation is rising and growth is set to slow,' CBI Chief Economist Rain Newton-Smith said.



'As uncertainty around the manner of our EU exit dampens investment and higher inflation erodes consumer spending growth, the Government must show that it is serious about supporting companies to invest, to help our regions and nations prosper.'



