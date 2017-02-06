

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is slated to release German factory orders data for December in the pre-European session on Monday at 2:00 am ET. Orders are forecast to grow 0.7 percent on month after declining 2.5 percent in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro fell against its most major rivals. While the euro fell against the pound and the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, it held steady against the Japanese yen.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8622 against the pound, 1.0693 against the Swiss franc, 1.0769 against the U.S. dollar and 121.33 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX