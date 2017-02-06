Hexagon to Launch a Cost Savings Programme

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Feb 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hexagon AB, a leading global provider of information technologies that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications, today announced the launch of a cost savings programme to further accelerate margin improvement, set to be implemented in the first quarter of 2017.

At Hexagon's Capital Markets Day (CMD) in December 2016 a new financial plan was launched to reach a sales target of 4.6-5.1 billion EUR and an EBIT margin of 27-28 per cent by 2021. The profitability will be improved through new applications, richer software mix and acquisitions.

Also, as discussed during the CMD, Hexagon will accelerate its solution-centric strategy by increasing R&D spend and investments in sales resources and reducing non-accretive operating expenses. Hence, Hexagon will launch a company-wide cost savings programme in Q1 2017 with a focus on reducing administration costs.

The programme will affect approximately 480 employees and is expected to drive cash cost savings of approximately 24 MEUR in 2017 and 43 MEUR per annum as of 2018 when fully implemented.

The cash flow impact of the programme amounts to approximately -34 MEUR. The restructuring costs will be reported as non-recurring items (NRI) in Q1 2017.

