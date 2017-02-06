2016 PEAK MatrixTM assessment names Capgemini a leader and star performer

Capgemini a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, announced today that for the second consecutive year it has maintained its position as a leader and star performer in Everest Group'sIT Outsourcing in Global Insurance PEAK Matrix™ Assessment. Capgemini achieved this recognition by demonstrating strong insurance business growth through multiple new domain-focused solutions and continued investments in its global network of Applied Innovation Exchanges (AIEs)1

In the report, Everest Group analyzed the capabilities of 24 Applications Outsourcing (AO) service providers specific to the global insurance sector and selected Capgemini as one of five Star Performers. Star Performer distinction is awarded to service providers that demonstrate the strongest forward movement over time on PEAK Matrix™ characteristics of leaders on the AO services' matrix including: continued domination in the insurance AO marketplace with differentiation through a large-scale, global delivery model, extensive consulting capabilities, a comprehensive solutions' portfolio, and being cited by clients as preferred vendors for change management and large-scale transformation projects. Capgemini's Wellness Active Risk Management2, eUW applications3, Digital Attending Physician Statements (APS)4, and All Channel Experience (ACE)5 proprietary solutions were highlighted as key to its success.

Everest Group cited Capgemini's acquisition of IGATE as giving it the ability to grow some of its key accounts, which demonstrated strong insurance business growth momentum. Capgemini was also named as an advanced thought leader and early adopter of next-generation technology themes.

"The insurance industry is at an inflection point, where technology disruption and new business models are fundamentally reshaping the current landscape," said Jimit Arora, Partner, Everest Group. "Focused investments in R&D initiatives, domain-focused partnerships, an enhanced delivery presence, and strong growth momentum in its insurance application outsourcing business helped Capgemini secure its positions as a Leader and Star Performer on the 2016 Everest Group Insurance AO PEAK MatrixTM

"We are delighted to be named as a Leader and Star Performer in IT Outsourcing in Global Insurance by the Everest Group for second year in a row," said Jack Dugan, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Insurance for Capgemini's Financial Services Strategic Business Unit., "This is a strong validation that our investments in domain and innovation are generating significant value for our clients and partners."

About Capgemini

With more than 180,000 people in over 40 countries, Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services. The Group reported 2015 global revenues of EUR 11.9 billion. Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business, technology and digital solutions that fit their needs, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness. A deeply multicultural organization, Capgemini has developed its own way of working, the Collaborative Business ExperienceTM, and draws on Rightshore, its worldwide delivery model.

Serving two-thirds of the world's largest financial services institutions, Capgemini's Financial Services Unit helps banks, capital markets firms, and insurers meet today's industry disruptions with innovative business and IT solutions which create tangible value. A team of 45,000 financial services professionals around the world collaborates across geographies, domains, and technologies to support its clients. Capgemini's Financial Services Unit brings award-winning industry expertise, leading market insights and over 25 years of global delivery excellence to client engagements.

Learn more about us at www.capgemini.com and www.capgemini.com/financialservices.

1 Capgemini's Applied Innovation Exchange currently includes a global network of nine innovation spaces, known as 'Exchanges', where organizations are able to immerse themselves in the understanding, experimentation and application of all aspects of emerging technologies, as well as address the business disruptions confronting them and their industries

2 Wellness Active Risk Management is a platform that provides a pre-built application for the establishment and management of wellness programs that can be offered to individual insurers or to employer-sponsored groups.

3 eUW are applications for underwriting for personal home and workers' compensation segments.

4 Digital APS is an underwriting system that allows insurers to digitize Attending Physician Statements records and convert inconsistent formats into standard and organized data.

5 ACE is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that leverages salesforce.com (SFDC) to offer an omnichannel experience.

