Invitation to Presentation of Eniro's Year-end Report 2016

STOCKHOLM, Feb 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A web-cast telephone conference will be held at 10:00 CET the same day, where CEO and President Örjan Frid and CFO Fredrik Sandelin will present the results for the fourth quarter 2016.A possibility will be given to ask questions via the webcast and follow the presentation material live. The webcast, which afterwards also will be available on demand, will be accessible athttps://wonderland.videosync.fi/eniro-q4-report-2016.

To participate in the conference call, and thereby be able to ask questions, please call one of the following numbers:

SE: +46 (0) 85664-2695

UK: +44 (0) 203008-9810

The presentation material will be published before the conference starts on Eniro's website,www.enirogroup.comunder Investor Relations. The webcast, and later the recorded version of the webcast and the conference call, will also be accessible via Eniro's website.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Sandelin,

CFO,

Tel: +46 (0) 72-157-29-07,

E-mail: ir@eniro.com

This information is information that Eniro AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on February 6, 2017.

Eniro is a leading search company for individuals and businesses in the Nordic region. With quality-assured content and an unrivalled user experience Eniro inspires local discoveries and makes local communities thrive. Eniro's content is available through internet and mobile services, printed directories, directory assistance and SMS services. Each week Eniro Group's digital services have 8.1 million unique visitors who perform 14.5 million searches. Eniro Group has about 1,700 employees and operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Poland. The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm [ENRO] and headquartered in Stockholm. More on Eniro at enirogroup.com.

