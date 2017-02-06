Hexagon Year-end Report 1 January - 31 December 2016

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Feb 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FOURTH QUARTER 2016

Net sales increased by 4 per cent to 849.5 MEUR (815.7). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 2 per cent

Operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 6 per cent to 208.7 MEUR (197.8)

Earnings before taxes amounted to 202.6 MEUR (192.0)

Net earnings amounted to 164.1 MEUR (155.5)

Earnings per share increased by 5 per cent to 0.45 EUR (0.43)

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 0.48 EUR (0.43) per share, an increase of 12 per cent

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Hexagon signed an agreement to acquire MSC Software, a leading provider of CAE (simulation) software

Hexagon will charge -34 MEUR in Q1 2017 in a cost savings programme to further accelerate margin improvement. Fully implemented the annual savings will amount to 43 MEUR

For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström,

Investor Relations Manager,

Hexagon AB,

Tel: +46-8-601-26-27,

E-mail:ir@hexagon.com

Kristin Christensen,

Chief Marketing Officer,

Hexagon AB,

Tel: +1-404-554-0972,

E-mail:media@hexagon.com

This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on February 6 2017.

