

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L) said that it has provisionally secured agreements to provide a total of 4,451MW (megawatts) of de-rated electricity generation capacity from October 2017 to September 2018 in the GB Capacity Market Auction.



The auction cleared at a price of £6.95/kW (kilowatt) with the provisional results published on Friday 3rd February and subject to confirmation by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.



The SSE capacity which has provisionally secured an agreement in the auction comprises: 840 MW of hydro electric and pumped storage plant; and 3,611 MW of coal, gas-fired and embedded power generating plant.



The total value secured by SSE is 30.9 million pounds. The revenue will be received on a pro-rated basis throughout the delivery year.



