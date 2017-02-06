US Imaging Services Provider Selects Sectra as its Enterprise Imaging Vendor

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Connecticut, Feb 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that Cascade Medical Imaging, LLC (CMI) has purchased Sectra Enterprise Imaging for Radiology. This solution will offer scalability for growth and provide a single platform for all clinicians to access patient images and information.

CMI delivers imaging services in numerous facilities located throughout central and eastern Oregon, US. Services offered include General X-ray, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, PET-CT, Ultrasound, and a full complement of Women's Imaging including screening/diagnostic mammography and Breast MRI.

"A major factor for choosing Sectra was their high system uptime rates and strong physician satisfaction rankings in KLAS. Our radiologists enjoyed the enterprise wide system to distribute images quickly and efficiently across a very large geographic area.This will result in increased efficiencies for our business and referring physicians while providing swifter results for our patients," says Barry Nielsen, CEO of Cascade Medical Imaging and Central Oregon Radiology Associates.

The multi-year contract includes Sectra PACS for diagnostic radiology, Sectra Breast Imaging PACS for mammography workflow; and Sectra Business Analytics for measuring and improving the performance of radiology operations. Sectra PACS is optimized for high production environments and designed to shorten report turnaround times, enhance result distribution workflows, and improve communication between radiology and referring clinicians.

"With our proven success of delivering high availability and scalable systems, we believe our vision is aligned well with CMI of providing exceptional patient care," says Mikael Anden, president of Sectra North America.

Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering is modular and supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA and enterprise image management solution without major investments or the replacement of existing components.

About Cascade Medical Imaging, LLC

Cascade Medical Imaging, LLC was formed in 2001 as a joint venture with St. Charles Health Systems and Central Oregon Radiology Associates, PC. 21 Board Certified radiologist physicians specialize in providing a wide-range of imaging services in both inpatient and a comfortable, outpatient environment. For more information, visit https://cascademedicalimaging.com/.

