Hexagon's Nomination Committee Proposes new Board of Directors

Hexagon AB's Nomination Committee proposes the election of John Brandon, Henrik Henriksson, Hans Vestberg, Sofia Schörling Högberg and Märta Schörling Andreen as new members to Hexagon's Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2017. Furthermore, the Nomination Committee proposes reelection of Ulrika Francke, Jill Smith, Gun Nilsson and Ola Rollén as Board of Directors. As previously announced, Melker Schörling will leave the Board as of the AGM 2017 due to health reasons. The Nomination Committee proposes Gun Nilsson as the new Chairman and Hans Vestberg as Vice Chairman.

Additional Nomination Committee proposals will be presented in the notice of the AGM.

At the same time the Board appoints Gun Nilsson as Vice Chairman of the Board for the period up to the AGM 2017.

John Brandon spent the last 15 years at Apple, reporting directly to the current President and CEO, Tim Cook, for a number of years. He held various leading roles at Apple including Vice President of the Americas and Asia and more recently, Vice President of International, where he managed Apple's largest revenue stream. John has also held leading roles at many large IT organizations, including President and CEO of Academic Systems. John currently resides in California, USA.

Henrik Henriksson currently serves as President and CEO of Scania. Prior to stepping in as President and CEO in 2016, Henrik held various positions within Scania over the last 20 years, including Head of Trucks and Head of Marketing and Sales.

Hans Vestberg has extensive experience with Ericsson, where he held the position of President and CEO between 2010 and 2016. Before he was appointed President and CEO, Hans held several other leading roles at Ericsson including Group CFO, CEO of Ericsson in Mexico and CFO of Ericsson in both Brazil and North America.

Sofia Schörling Högberg serves on the Board of Melker Schörling AB (since 2006) and Securitas (since 2005). Sofia has previously served on the Board of Attendo and has also worked as a trademark consultant within Essen International.

Märta Schörling Andreen serves on the Board of Melker Schörling AB (since 2010), AAK (since 2013) and HEXPOL (since 2014). Märta previously worked as a trademark and innovation consultant at Pond Innovation & Design.

The AGM will be held on 2 May 2017 at 17:00 CET at City Conference Center Stockholm (Norra Latin), Drottninggatan 71 B, Stockholm Sweden.

This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:05 CET on 6 February 2017.

