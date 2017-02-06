

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's real earnings increased at a stronger pace in 2016, data from Destatis showed Monday.



The index of real earnings increased 1.8 percent in 2016 but slower than the 2.4 percent growth registered in 2015. In the same period, inflation was 0.5 percent.



The main reason for the strong rise in real earnings was the small increase in consumer prices rather than higher earnings as such, Destatis said.



Nominal earnings climbed 2.3 percent year-on-year in 2016 after rising 2.7 percent in prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX