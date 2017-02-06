sprite-preloader
47,799 Euro		-0,307
-0,64 %
WKN: A0M90Q ISIN: GB00B2987V85 Ticker-Symbol: 3JD 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 6

6 February 2017

Rightmove plc

Director's Declaration

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that, Ashley Martin, non-executive director, will join the Board of the European telecommunications, media and technology operator Zegona Communications plc ('Zegona') as a non-executive director with effect from 6 February 2017. Ashley will be appointed Chairman of Zegona's Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee with immediate effect.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

Contact:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

Telephone 01908 712058


