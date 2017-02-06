BOC Group is happy to announce the next release of BOC Group's professional EA suite. ADOIT 7.5 comes loaded with an array of improvements that set ADOIT apart from all the mere run-of-the-mill architecture tools.

The 100% web-based EA suite ADOIT steps out of the box and delivers valuable insight that is easily digested by decision makers through its powerful aggregated views. Quickly launch your Enterprise Architecture and IT Management initiatives and start turning buried or hidden information into business value with easy analysis, just a few clicks away.

Backed by the extensive experience, acquired in the course of delivering projects to more than 1,000 clients worldwide, ADOIT has developed into an essential tool for EA Management. Whether you want to view how your architecture will transform over time or identify your most critical applications and technologies where action is needed, we have built in the views that will uncover the evidence to steer your next steps.

"ADOIT 7.5 allows our clients to get an immediate view of their most important reports stored in their architecture repository. Furthermore, companies benefit from higher application quality by using EA railroad maps that take the best picture of their EA roadmap," explains Christoph Moser, ADOIT Product Manager.

Details on the most important new features of ADOIT are available on the BOC Group website. BOC consultants are at the disposal of interested parties and offer free demonstrations of ADOIT 7.5.

About the BOC Group

The BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organisation. The main focus lies on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADOIT global customers include, among others, Allianz, PostFinance, Raiffeisen Bank, Vienna International Airport and Volksbank Wien.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur and with more than 90 partners around the globe.

