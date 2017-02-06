Selected for first Department of Trade fintech delegation to Australia

ingage, the corporate access and investor relations (IR) software company, today announced that it has been selected by the UK Department of Trade to take part in the first fintech mission to Australia. Taking place in March, the trade delegation will showcase eleven leading UK fintech companies to the Australian Financial Services industry in a series of targeted events in Sydney and Melbourne.

Launched in 2013 ingage is at the forefront of fintech/regtech innovation and has been selected for its unique solution which provides state of the art IR software enabling a direct connection between corporate IR teams and institutional investors anywhere in the world. The ingage platform has been architected from ground up to take advantage of leading edge cloud technologies that are both secure and compliant against a host of regulatory standards. It offers fully encrypted mobility, on and offline with comprehensive CRM and corporate access functionality. The direct corporate/institutional link enables unique features such as confidential post-meeting feedback, direct between the two parties, handled automatically over the platform.

The ingage team also brings the experience of working with large institutional investors and corporates in Europe and the US where direct access and engagement is a growing trend. This trend is driven by the desire to increase efficiency and eliminate conflict while cutting costs and maximising returns for end investors equally relevant in Australia which is the 3rd largest savings market and the 4th largest pool of funds under management in the world.

Commenting on the fintech trade delegation, ingage Founder Managing Director Michael Hufton said: "The substantial growth in directly invested assets poses new challenges for engagement and communication between investors and corporate IR teams both in Australia and across the world. We are excited about the potential for our software in the Australian market and are proud to have been chosen to participate in the UK's first fintech mission down under. We look forward to demonstrating how our world class solution can benefit Australian IR teams and institutional investors in facilitating their investor relations and direct engagement programmes."

