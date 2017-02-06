Mobile Workforce Management Solution Supports Smart Meter Rollout in Germany

Accruent, the world's leading provider of real estate, facilities and asset management software, today announced the Verisae GmbH partnership with Robotron Datenbank-Software GmbH in Germany.

Robotron is a highly recognized software company in Germany's energy market. In its role as a reseller and system integrator, Robotron expands the scope of its market opportunities in Germany both broadly in mobile workforce management and specifically in the enormous smart meter rollout effort occurring in the German market.

Accruent recently acquired Verisae and its mobile workforce management solution, vx Field, which is already being used to manage this dynamic and complex transition by companies such as innogy and EWE in Germany.

In 2016, Germany passed the Digitization of the Energy Transition Act, which calls for the deployment of smart meters starting in 2017 with full deployment by 2032. The law also includes the Smart Meters Operation Act, which requires utilities or their approved third-party operators to manage the operation and maintenance of these smart meters. As a result, utilities are facing the challenges of implementing massive deployment projects and restructuring maintenance best practices.

"We have been looking for a partner in mobile workforce management, especially for the installation of smart meters," said Frank Hermel, Head of Strategy and Consulting, Robotron. "The smart meter initiative is a significant market in Germany, so we're fortunate to work with a solution that manages the entire smart meter installation process."

vx Field can be used for the control and execution of all business processes in the planning, installation and operation of smart meters. As part of this process, vx Field handles the identification, management and dispatching of the necessary resources, with the goal of increasing customer satisfaction and overall efficiency.

"Accruent's continued progress in building new partnerships in Germany demonstrates our commitment to this market," said John Borgerding, CEO of Accruent. "Robotron has a stellar reputation and we're excited to have them as a reseller and integrator of our mobile workforce management solution."

For a demo of the mobile workforce management solution, visit Robotron at Stand 3-248 at E-world Energy Water Exhibition, February 7-9, 2017, in Essen, Germany.

About Accruent

Accruent helps real estate, facilities and asset leaders deliver long-term, world-class operational and financial performance through industry-specific suites that deliver greater customer value. Accruent's solutions are at work in more than 5,800 leading organizations worldwide, including 40 of the top 100 retailers, 25 percent of the Fortune 500, 40 percent of leading universities, all 4 of the top U.S. wireless carriers, 55 percent of U.S. hospitals as well as leading service providers managing more than eight billion square feet of property. Founded in 1995, Accruent is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with locations across the U.S. and in Canada, China, India, Germany, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.accruent.com.

About Robotron Datenbank-Software GmbH

Robotron is an established and privately-owned software company developing database-driven information systems. The company offers solutions for the effective management of large data sets within the Energy Industry, Industry and Public Services. With more than 450 employees Robotron looks back to a long and successful company history being established in the market for over 25 years. For more information, visit http://www.robotron.eu.

