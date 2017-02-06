Introducing Fleetmatics REVEAL In Poland

WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Fleetmatics, a leading global provider of mobile workforce solutions for service-based businesses of all sizes delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS), today announced the availability of Fleetmatics REVEAL' in the Polish market available through Poltrack. Fleetmatics acquired TrackEasy Oy, a fleet management software provider in Germany and Poland, in November of 2016.

Fleetmatics REVEAL is a powerful yet simple-to-use fleet management solution designed to help drive cost savings and improve productivity for virtually any mobile workforce. Fleetmatics shows its customers an in-depth view of the status of their field teams with near real-time fleet monitoring via the Fleetmatics REVEAL solution. The cloud-based fleet management solution helps service-based businesses to lower fuel costs, rein in overtime pay, optimize routing, increase safety and security, enhance customer service, as well as minimize vehicle wear and tear.



"Fleetmatics REVEAL can help Polish businesses to be smarter about their mobile workforces and can help turn them into true engines for growth by providing cost savings and differentiated customer service," Krzysztof Kuros, Sales Director for Germany and Poland and co-founder of Poltrack .

About Fleetmatics Group

Fleetmatics Group, a Verizon Company, is a leading global provider of mobile workforce solutions for service-based businesses of all sizes delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Our fleet management solutions enable businesses to meet the challenges associated with managing local fleets, and improve the productivity of their mobile workforces, by extracting actionable business intelligence from real-time and historical vehicle and driver behavioral data. Fleetmatics Group's intuitive, cost-effective Web-based fleet management solutions provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed and mileage, and other insights into their mobile workforce, enabling them to reduce operating and capital costs, as well as increase revenue. An integrated, full-featured mobile workforce management product provides additional efficiencies related to job management by empowering the field worker and speeding the job completion process quote through payment. For more information, please visit http://poltrack.pl/.