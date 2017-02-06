Reclassification of Specification of net Cash Flow Used in Investing Activities in SKF Year-end Report 2016

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SKF announces a reclassification between lines in the specification of the "Net cash flow used in investing activities" in the SKF Year-end report 2016. The changes refer to page 11 of the report, under the headline "Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow".

The changes do not impact the Net cash flow used in investing activities, which remains SEK -751 million for Oct-Dec 2016 and SEK 567 million for Jan-Dec 2016.

The following lines are affected by the reclassification:



As

published

Oct-Dec

2016 Reclassified

Oct-Dec

2016 As

published

Jan-Dec

2016 Reclassified

Jan-Dec

2016 Payments for intangible assets, PPE, businesses and equity securities -1 076 -693 -2 654 -2 271 Sales of PPE, businesses and equity securities 325 -58 3 221 2 838 Net cash flow used in investing activities -751 -751 567 567

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

The information in this press release is information which AB SKF is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 6 February 2017 at 8:45 CET.

