sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,074 Euro		+0,054
+0,30 %
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKF AB B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,068
18,153
10:08
18,093
18,123
10:08
06.02.2017 | 09:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Reclassification of Specification of net Cash Flow Used in Investing Activities in SKF Year-end Report 2016

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SKF announces a reclassification between lines in the specification of the "Net cash flow used in investing activities" in the SKF Year-end report 2016. The changes refer to page 11 of the report, under the headline "Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow".

The changes do not impact the Net cash flow used in investing activities, which remains SEK -751 million for Oct-Dec 2016 and SEK 567 million for Jan-Dec 2016.

The following lines are affected by the reclassification:


As
published
Oct-Dec
2016

Reclassified
Oct-Dec
2016

As
published
Jan-Dec
2016

Reclassified
Jan-Dec
2016

Payments for intangible assets, PPE, businesses and equity securities

-1 076

-693

-2 654

-2 271

Sales of PPE, businesses and equity securities

325

-58

3 221

2 838

Net cash flow used in investing activities

-751

-751

567

567

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

The information in this press release is information which AB SKF is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 6 February 2017 at 8:45 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations:
Theo Kjellberg,
Tel: +46 31-337-6576 or+46 725-776-576
E-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

Investor Relations:
Patrik Stenberg,
Tel: +46 31-337-2104 or+46 705-472-104
E-mail: patrik.stenberg@skf.com

SKF is a leading global supplier of bearings, seals, mechatronics, lubrication systems, and services which include technical support, maintenance and reliability services, engineering consulting and training. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 15,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2014 were SEK 70 975 million and the number of employees was 48 593. www.skf.com

® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/skf/r/reclassification-of-specification-of-net-cash-flow-used-in-investing-activities-in-skf-year-end-repo,c2180959

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2180959/624014.pdf

SKF Year-end report 2016


© 2017 PR Newswire