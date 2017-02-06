Bacardi CEO Mike Dolan Leads Stellar Line-up at Festival of Media Global 2017

ROME, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- P&G's Gerry D'Angelo, GroupM's Rob Norman and Aviva's Jan Gooding among speakers

- 'Fear Facer' Michelle Poler will reveal how to harness success through the power of fear

- All-new conference format to help delegates 'demystify the new world order of media'

Festival of Media Global 2017, the leading annual gathering of international media minds, has today revealed some of the heavyweight industry figures set to speak at this year's event, taking place in Rome from 7-9 May.

Leaders such as Bacardi CEO Mike Dolan, Procter & Gamble global media director Gerry D'Angelo and Aviva's global inclusion director Jan Gooding will assemble at The Waldorf Astoria Rome Cavalieri to tackle the conference's central pledge: 'Demystifying the new world order of media.'

Dolan will outline how CEOs can successfully tread the path of CMO in this new world order; D'Angelo will consider the rise of the 'Chief Media Officer' role; and Gooding will describe how diversity can deliver commercial results.

Also confirmed to speak is renowned 'Fear Facer' Michelle Poler, who will offer advice on harnessing success through the power of fear, particularly poignant in today's cultural and political landscape.

Linda Yaccarino, chairman, advertising sales and client partnerships at NBCUniversal, will address the topic of business transformation, and how media companies can keep pace. Elswehere, GroupM chief digital officer Rob Norman and Carl Erik Kjaersgaard, co-founder of artificial intelligence agency Blackwood Seven, will debate disruption being the new norm in international media.

NEW FORMAT

This year's conference will feature an all-new format to ensure delegates can deep-dive into the industry trends and themes most relevant to their careers and businesses.

Following the keynote morning sessions on the main stage, the conference will split into three afternoon streams.

Stream One: Programmatic: adding value, delivering efficiency, embracing creativity

Stream Two: Content curation and distribution

Stream Three: Measuring data and delivering impactful ROI

In Stream One, White Ops co-founder and CEO Michael Tiffany will discuss how to defeat digital fraudsters and ad blockers, while, in Stream Two, the NBA's SVP media and global partnerships Daniel Rossomondo will reveal the secrets of how to accomplish the 'Holy Grail' of online video. In Stream Three, Moat co-founder and CEO Jonah Goodhart will explain secrets of the ideal cross-platform attribution model.

Jeremy King, COO at Festival of Media, commented: "Two years ago, we implemented a new strategy to talk to brands from around the world on a daily basis about their work challenges and media educational needs. We have taken their feedback on-board and married it to key global media and marketing trends, creating an event that addresses these needs.

"This year's agenda will be brave and unafraid to confront and discuss the biggest issues affecting society, such as Brexit, Donald Trump as US president, inclusive work forces, a fear of professional failure, and understanding what consumers really want.

"Ultimately this year's event will provide the best delegate experience yet and ensure Festival of Media Global remains the industry's leading conference for the senior international media and marketing community, while showcasing some of the world's most influential media minds."

NETWORKING AND AWARDS

Festival of Media Global 2017 will offer unparalleled networking opportunities for senior marketing and media industry executives. Brands already confirmed as attending Festival of Media Global 2017 include Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Nike, VISA, Huawei, NBA, Fiat, Diageo, Pokerstars and Tinder, with many more to be announced.

Furthermore, the winners of the Festival of Media Global Awards 2017 will be unveiled at the event on 8 May, following a day of judging led by jury co-chairs Sarah Mansfield, VP media, Europe and LatAm, and global operations from Unilever, and Procter & Gamble's Gerry D'Angelo.

The extended deadline for entries to the 2017 Festival of Media Global Awards is 17 February.

