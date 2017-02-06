Uponor Corporation Investor news 6 February 2017 10.00 EET



Invitation to Uponor's 2016 results briefing



Uponor Corporation will publish its financial results for the year 2016 on Monday 13 February 2017 at 08.00 EET. The report will be available on the company's website at investors.uponor.com.



A conference for analysts, fund managers, investors and representatives of the media will be held on the same day starting at 10.00 EET at Hotel Haven, Unioninkatu 17, Helsinki, Finland.



Attendees are kindly requested to confirm their participation by email to communications@uponor.com latest on Thursday, 9 February 2017.



A live webcast of the conference will begin at 10.00 EET, available through investors.uponor.com. Questions can be sent in advance or during the briefing by email to ir@uponor.com.



Uponor Corporation



Tarmo Anttila Vice President, Communications Tel. +358 20 129 2852



