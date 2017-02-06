OUTOKUMPU OYJ PRESS RELEASE February 6, 2017 at 10 am EET



Outokumpu delivers 600 tonnes of Forta LDX2404 stainless steel for renovating the Söderströmsbron in Stockholm, Sweden. The bridge complex, connecting Stockholm Old town to the Södermalm district, consists of four railway bridges that need to be renovated. The 174-meter long bridges, built originally of carbon steel in 1957, are critical for the city's subway traffic: daily over 330,000 trips are made via the bridge.



The bridge is now being repaired for safer travel and higher traffic volumes in the future. Old bridge beams underneath the rails are being replaced by a stainless steel structure within a timeline of two years in 2017-2018. The tracks make it possible for the subway trains to change to other tracks between the red and green lines in central Stockholm.



The Stockholm County Council chose stainless steel due to the material's unique characteristics. Rapidly growing cities need solid infrastructure to manage the increasing population and stainless steel offers a good solution as it minimizes the need for disruptive maintenance work. Thanks to the material's innate qualities also corrosion problems, which are typical for heavily used bridges such as the Söderströmsbron which crosses Lake Mälaren, are avoided altogether.



"Choosing stainless steel will pay for itself within 30 years when anticipating the repainting of the carbon steel beams. This is very positive from the environmental perspective and a clear value added to the customer. Outokumpu has long experience in supplying long-lasting and cost effective bridges that have a considerably longer life cycle than that of a traditional carbon steel construction," says Mladen Perkovic, Head of Outokumpu Plate Service Center in Degerfors, Sweden.



Outokumpu delivers ready-made beam trusses to the renovation project, welded to finished beams from its production unit in Degerfors, Sweden. Outokumpu's partner Stål & Rörmontage AB then fabricates the final bridge components and installs them onsite.



