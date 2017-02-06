

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG) said that it has commenced a new programme to repurchase Ordinary shares in the capital of the Company during the period running from 6 February 2017 to no later than 17 February 2017.



The commencement of this share buy-back programme follows the conclusion on 27 January 2017 of the share buy-back programme managed by Barclays Capital Securities Limited which the Company announced on 24 November 2016.



The maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the share buy-back programme is 34.98 million pounds and the maximum number of Ordinary shares that will be purchased is 3.50 million. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares.



