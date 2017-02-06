Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 6, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) today announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2016.Consolidated vehicle sales totaled 6,643,386 units, an increase of 150,602 units compared to the same period last fiscal year. On a consolidated basis, net revenues for the period totaled 20.1547 trillion yen, a decrease of 6.0 percent. Operating income decreased from 2.3056 trillion yen to 1.5554 trillion yen, while income before income taxes(1) was 1.7640 trillion yen. Net income(2) decreased from 1.8860 trillion yen to 1.4327 trillion yen.Operating income decreased by 750.2 billion yen. Major factors affecting to the decrease included currency fluctuations of 770.0 billion yen and an increase in expenses of 405.0 billion yen.In Japan, vehicle sales totaled 1,612,729 units, an increase of 136,074 units, while operating income, excluding the impact of valuation gains/losses from interest rate swaps, decreased by 655.3 billion yen to 696.9 billion yen.In North America, vehicle sales totaled 2,145,016 units, an increase of 4,361 units, while operating income, excluding the impact of valuation gains/losses from interest rate swaps, decreased by 29.4 billion yen to 398.1 billion yen.In Europe, vehicle sales totaled 667,378 units, an increase of 49,694 units. Operating income, excluding the impact of valuation gains/losses from interest rate swaps, increased by 1.2 billion yen to 55.5 billion yen.In Asia, vehicle sales totaled 1,192,811 units, an increase of 176,576 units, while operating income, excluding the impact of valuation gains/losses from interest rate swaps, decreased by 41.4 billion yen to 338.0 billion yen.In other regions (including Central and South America, Oceania, Africa and the Middle East), vehicle sales totaled 1,025,452 units, a decrease of 216,103 units. Operating income, excluding the impact of valuation gains/losses from interest rate swaps, decreased by 3.1 billion yen to 80.3 billion yen.Financial services operating income decreased by 70.1 billion yen to 194.8 billion yen, including a loss of 15.8 billion yen in valuation gains/losses from interest rate swaps. Excluding valuation gains/losses, operating income decreased by 52.5 billion yen to 210.7 billion yen.For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, TMC revised its consolidated vehicle sales forecast from 8.85 million units to 8.90 million units, in consideration of the latest sales trends worldwide.TMC also updated its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017. Based on an exchange rate assumption of 107 yen to the U.S. dollar and 118 yen to the euro, TMC now forecasts consolidated net revenue of 26.5 trillion yen, operating income of 1.85 trillion yen, income before income taxes of 2.07 trillion yen, and net income of 1.7 trillion yen.Commenting on the operating income forecasts for the fiscal year, TMC Managing Officer Tetsuya Otake said: "We have revised up our forecast by 150 billion yen to 1 trillion 850 billion yen, based on the assumption of the weaker Yen and the increase in vehicle sales."(1) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies(2) Net income attributable to Toyota Motor CorporationAbout ToyotaSupported by people around the world, Toyota Motor Corporation (TSE: 7203; NYSE: TM), has endeavored since its establishment in 1937 to serve society by creating better products. As of the end of December 2013, Toyota conducts its business worldwide with 52 overseas manufacturing companies in 27 countries and regions. Toyota's vehicles are sold in more than 170 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.