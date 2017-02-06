Quanta Appoints World Leading Nephrologist to Medical Advisory Board

ALCESTER, England, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd ("Quanta" or the "Company"), a medical device company providing innovative haemodialysis solutions for the clinic and the home, today announces it has appointed Dr Sandip Mitra to its Medical Advisory Board.

Sandip is a practising Senior Consultant Nephrologist at Manchester Royal Infirmary where he leads one of the largest home haemodialysis programmes in Europe. He is a Principal Investigator on multicentre trials and is a recognised international advisor to global industry leaders in dialysis. Over the past 12 years he has held a number of research and clinical positions, including Renal Speciality Research Lead for the Clinical Research Network NIHR; Chair of Clinical Research Study Group for the UK Kidney Research Consortium NIHR; Renal Innovation Lead at MAHSC & Manchester Integrating Medicine & Innovative Technology (MIMIT); Clinical Chair, Renal Technology at NIHR Devices for Dignity; Senior Lecturer at the University of Manchester; and Clinical and Governance Lead for the Hospital, Home and Minimal Care HD.

Sandip qualified as a doctor in India and has since received speciality training in nephrology in Stevenage, Oxford and Manchester. Sandip has written extensive research on uraemia and dialytic therapies at University College London, Royal Free Medical School. He was previously Senior Research Fellow UCL, Royal Free Hospitals and Lister Hospital in Hertfordshire. He has won multiple awards for his work, research and innovation, including the Health Service Top Innovator Award in 2013, National Award Winner of the NHS Innovation Challenge and NICE excellence Award in 2011 as well as the British Journal of Renal Medicine Awards in 2010.

John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta, said "We are delighted that Sandip has chosen to join our Medical Advisory Board. He is a world-leading nephrologist and understands that innovation is a powerful enabler for improving patient outcomes and experiences in dialysis, whilst achieving better value for money. Over the course of the last decade, Dr Mitra has been an effective champion of home dialysis and I look forward to working with him as we expand the use of SC+ within the NHS."

About SC+

SC+ supports patients across the continuum of care from the clinic to the home. It is the only easy-to-use, compact, haemodialysis system offering high performance comparable to conventional devices and compatible with traditional treatment regimens used in-centre. The technology behind SC+ is based on an innovative and unique design that incorporates all fluid management activities onto a single-use disposable cartridge. This cartridge-based design is intended to reduce downtime, simplify treatment complexity and reduce the risk of contamination. SC+ has regulatory approval in Europe (CE Mark) and is currently being used to treat patients in the UK.



About Quanta

Quanta aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients by providing advanced haemodialysis solutions for use in the clinic and the home. The Company's lead product SC+ provides performance, flexibility and convenience to empower dialysis patients to regain control of their lives. Founded in 2008 and based in Alcester, UK, Quanta has attracted funding from a group of leading investors including: Stage Capital/NBGI Ventures, Wellington Partners, Seroba, b-to-v Partners, ALIAD, Seventure Partners and Kuwait Life Sciences Company, as well as IMI plc.



