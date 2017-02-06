Lear Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Grupo Antolin's Automotive Seating Business

SOUTHFIELD, Michigan, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a leading global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Grupo Antolin's automotive seating business.

Grupo Antolin's seating business is headquartered in France with sales and operations concentrated in 5 countries in Europe. Grupo Antolin's seating business is comprised of just-in-time seat assembly, seat structures & mechanisms and seat trim, and is well positioned among the largest European automakers, including Peugeot Citroen, Daimler, Renault Nissan and Volkswagen. Grupo Antolin's seating business has an experienced management team, modern facilities and a reputation for lean manufacturing, superior quality and innovation, including high-functionality and light weight seat designs.

The transaction is valued at €286 million on a cash and debt free basis. Lear intends to fund the transaction with cash on hand. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the first half of 2017 subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals in Europe. Lear expects the transaction to be accretive to 2017 earnings per share upon closing.

"The acquisition of Grupo Antolin's seating business in Europe is another important step in strengthening our core seating business by further diversifying our global seating sales, expanding our seat component capabilities and accelerating profitable sales growth," said Matt Simoncini, Lear's President and CEO. "This transaction will further enhance Lear's position as a global leader in automotive seating and will create significant value for our shareholders."

Grupo Antolin's seating business has annual sales of approximately €300 million and includes 12 manufacturing facilities, 2 technological centers and 2,273 full-time and contract employees.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this press release relies on assumptions in the Company's sales backlog. The Company's sales backlog reflects anticipated net sales from formally awarded new programs less lost and discontinued programs. The calculation of the sales backlog does not reflect customer price reductions on existing or newly awarded programs. The sales backlog may be impacted by various assumptions embedded in the calculation, including vehicle production levels on new programs, foreign exchange rates and the timing of major program launches.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify them to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date hereof.

About Lear Corporation

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) was founded in Detroit in 1917 as American Metal Products. In 2017, the Company will celebrate its 100th year anniversary. Lear is one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive seating systems and electrical distribution systems (E-Systems). Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 150,000 employees located in 37 countries. Lear currently ranks #154 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at http://www.lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

About Grupo Antolin's Seating Business

Grupo Antolin's seating business is well positioned among major European automakers, including Peugeot Citroen, Daimler, Renault Nissan and Volkswagen. The Company has annual sales of approximately €300 million; 12 manufacturing facilities (7 in Spain, 2 in France, 1 in the Czech Republic, 1 in Portugal and 1 in Morocco); 2 technological centers (in France and Spain) and 2,273 full-time and contract employees in 6 countries. Grupo Antolin's seating business headquarters is located in France.