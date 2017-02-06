

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales growth eased at the end of the year, after accelerating in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade rose an unadjusted 3.0 percent year-over-year in December, much slower than the 7.9 percent climb in November.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores grew 2.2 percent on year and sale of automotive fuel alone by 6.8 percent.



On a calendar-adjusted basis, retail sales gained the same 3.0 percent in December from a year ago.



Retail sales, including sale of automotive trade increased 3.7 percent annually in December, following a 8.6 percent spike in the prior month. It was also below the 6.2 percent rise expected by economists.



Month-on-month, retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent at the end of the year.



For the entire year 2016, total retail sales advanced 5.6 percent as compared to 2015.



