PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation EFSF EUR benchmark due Feb 2043

Pre-Stabilisation notice

6th February 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

EUR Benchmark due 2043

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Klaus-Peter Eitel; telephone: +49 69 13621668) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:EFSF
Guarantor (if any):several Eurozone member countries
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR benchmark, size tba
Description:senior, unsecured fixed rate Notes due 13th February 2043
ISIN:EU000A1G0DL7
Offer price:tba
Other offer terms:payment date 13th Feb 2017, denoms 1k, Luxembourg listing
Stabilisation:
Coordinating stabilising Manager:
Stabilising Manager(s):		Commerzbank AG
Citigroup
NatWest Markets
Stabilisation period expected to start on:6th February 2017
Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Luxembourg

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


